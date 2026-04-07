Totnes Leisure Centre have hosted a Bulgarian Easter celebration organised by the Bulgarian Society in Devon, led by the dance group Pendari and a Totnes-based Bulgarian choir.
What began as a small community event quickly evolved into a lively evening of traditional circle dancing, acappella singing, and shared food.
In true Bulgarian tradition, people brought homemade dishes to share which is believed to bring good fortune and strengthen bonds.
Children decorated biscuits, while the space filled with distinctive harmonies and rhythms rarely heard in the UK.
Some came dressed in traditional Bulgarian dress, adding authenticity and colour to the evening.
Many people joined the circle dances, often for the first time experiencing Bulgarian dancing, and were quickly drawn in, while the dancers themselves crossed over to join the choir, sharing traditional songs.
Hearing about the event, musicians from across the Totnes and other passers-by joined the gathering, adding live instrumental performances to the evening and creating a spontaneous, festival-like atmosphere.
They all felt at home amongst the welcoming and friendly Bulgarians.
Beyond the celebration itself, there is growing interest in the impact of these traditions on wellbeing.
Bulgarian folk music is known for its complex, asymmetrical rhythms, which differ from standard Western patterns.
Research in music and movement suggests that engaging with such rhythms, alongside coordinated group dancing, may support brain function, improve coordination, and enhance emotional regulation.
Following the strong response, organisers are now planning regular Bulgarian circle dance classes in Totnes, alongside vocal sessions focused on traditional “power singing” - a practice centred on breath, resonance, and collective expression that boosts overall health and brain function.
At a time when many people are seeking new ways to connect and support their wellbeing, this event offered a simple but powerful combination: culture, community, and movement.
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