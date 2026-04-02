Easter is behind us. How was Easter for you? I think a lot of people think of it as a holiday time, or the start of mild weather and a beginning of Summer. Some feel it’s a chance to do summery things.
A lot of people take their Christian faith seriously and are careful to take the events of these few days described in the Bible as important. Historically, the events are centred around a Friday, Saturday and Sunday roughly in the year AD 30 and located in and around Jerusalem. At a worldly level it’s about the top brass Jewish community and the occupying Romans. The Jews felt their way of life was threatened by Jesus because of the way he addressed and recognised the wrong way they act.
At a deeper level we observe Jesus acted for the good of all people he met. He challenged the hierarchy Jews by association with those who were despised, such as tax collectors. At a deeper level still we see Jesus using spiritual power to do good things, such as healing many sick people and calming storms and even raising the dead.
Beyond these things, his select followers witnessed communication with God who called Jesus his son and was greatly loved. Jesus said he did only what he felt his heavenly Father doing. So at the first Easter, Jesus and his Father knew Jesus would die but He didn’t overrule this. The reason is that Jesus had overcome the world and its corruption and by not avoiding this killing it meant the power behind the opposition had lost because even execution didn’t stop Jesus.
This happened on Good Friday. On Easter Sunday Jesus was resurrected. One man died and we all can benefit and expect resurrection ourselves if we follow Jesus.
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