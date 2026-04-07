Kingsbridge’s Cookworthy Museum is preparing to reopen for the season with a series of new developments, including a major exhibition and the restoration of a historic local painting.
Volunteers have been busy in recent weeks getting the site ready, carrying out maintenance work in the gardens and preparing displays ahead of the spring opening.
The museum has also secured a significant private donation, enabling the restoration of an important painting of local figure Thomas Cobley. Born in Dodbrooke in 1761, Cobley was the son of a local vicar. Cobley later went on to build a notable life abroad, including military service in Russia during the reign of Catherine the Great.
A new permanent exhibition has also been created in the museum’s Crispin Room, focusing on the life of William Cookworthy, the Kingsbridge-born pharmacist, scientist and innovator after whom the museum is named. Titled A Man of No Common Clay, the exhibition explores his wide-ranging interests and achievements, including his role in developing hard-paste porcelain.
The project has been supported by donors, including a contributor from the United States, alongside local supporters and the Kingsbridge Quakers.
Meanwhile, the museum has welcomed the return of the historic Kingsbridge Platt, a map dating back to 1586, which had been missing for more than 230 years. Although the museum was unable to acquire the map when it recently appeared at auction, it has since been secured by South West Heritage Trust and will return to Kingsbridge for a special display on Saturday, July 4.
Several events are also planned in the coming months, including a talk in April, a summer music evening in the museum’s walled garden, and a presence at the Kingsbridge Show in September.
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