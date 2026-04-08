The Big Fix is back this May and is expected to bring thousands of broken household items back to life nationwide.
Running throughout the whole of May, it has one aim – to repair as many broken things as possible.
The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees volunteer menders breathe new life into broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life.
Due to its huge success in previous years, The Big Fix is now nationwide across the country for the sixth time.
So far 44 Repair Cafés have signed up to take part this May, ranging from Jersey to the Orkney Islands.
In the South Hams there are Repair Cafes at the Share Shed Totnes TQ9 5SF, Recycle Devon Clothes Swap Kit-South Hams TQ9 5NE, Dartington Repair Cafe and Restore TQ9 6JB, Share Shed Kingsbridge TQ7 1HS and Kingsbridge Repair Cafe (Kingsbridge Climate Action) TQ7 1DZ.
The Big Fix hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.
Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious.
They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and talents to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer.
Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “We now have 46 Repair Cafés running regular events in Devon alone, which is a wonderful demonstration of local communities coming together to reduce waste, share skills and create a friendly, welcoming space for everyone. “There is a growing demand to mend rather than replace, especially in these tough financial times, but many of us don’t have the knowledge, confidence or time to do it ourselves.
“Repair cafés offer volunteer menders who, most of the time, can get the job done and keep our items in use for longer.
“The Big Fix is a way of bringing all the fantastic Repair Cafés in the UK together to showcase the level of repairing that is happening across the country.”
Throughout May last year, 147 Repair Cafés and 1,130 volunteers took part in the Big Fix, mending 2,308 items and saving 63 tonnes CO2e.
Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee.
As well as the usual household items, menders also fixed a WW2 spitfire pilot helmet set, a child’s ride-on electric vehicle, opera glasses, a hoverboard, a canoe buoyancy aid and a shrieking cuckoo clock, proving that nothing is too obscure.
There is still time for Repair Cafés to take part in the Big Fix.
To find out more about The Big Fix and to find your nearest Repair Cafe visit: Https://www.recycledevon.org
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