The National Trust’s Overbeck's Garden is open to Spring visitors.
Terraced into the cliffs above Salcombe, tranquil paths and quiet glades await, with colourful tulips and blooming magnolias, all displayed upon a backdrop of breath taking sea views.
You can join a garden tour with the team for which there is a charge.
Tours take place every Wednesday at 11am. Booking is essential. Normal admissions apply.
Starting at East Soar National Trust car park you can walk along the runway of what used to be RAF Bolt Head with panoramic views of the South Hams coast and countryside, the walk leads to the garden.
Overbeck's Garden is open Sunday-Thursdays until October. To plan a day out and book a tour, visit: https://bit.ly/OverbecksGarden
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