South Hams District Council is inviting residents to help shape the future of Totnes.
People are being encouraged to comment on a draft Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan before the consultation deadline on 26 April.
The document represents the first comprehensive review of the town’s conservation area since 2007 and proposes updates to the conservation boundary alongside new guidance aimed at protecting Totnes’ historic character while managing modern pressures.
The appraisal reassesses what makes Totnes historically significant and identifies challenges affecting the town today, including traffic, modern building alterations and pressure on historic streets.
The current conservation boundary covers the historic centre stretching from the castle through the High Street and across the River Dart to Bridgetown.
The draft document suggests potential extensions to include areas planners say have “historic or architectural significance”.
These include Leechwell Garden, parts of Maudlin Road, and early twentieth-century terraces at Somerset Place and Brooklands.
The report also highlights concerns about the gradual loss of traditional features on historic buildings, which could impact property owners who would face tighter restrictions on modern interventions.
It states that original timber windows are usually repairable and notes that modern replacements such as UPVC are generally considered “incompatible” with the historic environment.
Modern infrastructure, including parking metres, air conditioning units and electric vehicle chargers, is not ruled out but should be carefully located to minimise visual impact on historic buildings and streets.
South Hams District Council argue this modern machinery “detracts from the historic environment and enjoyment of the conservation area”.
The appraisal also notes that the dominance of vehicles can conflict with Totnes’ medieval street layout and suggests that opportunities to reduce vehicle pressure could improve conditions for pedestrians.
Other issues raised include the visual impact of waste bins stored in streets and passageways, with planners recommending that new developments provide proper storage solutions.
Residents can view the full draft appraisal and submit comments via the South Hams District Council website before the consultation closes.
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