St Mary’s Church in Totnes has reopened following a major refurbishment and is preparing to welcome the community back with a week of Easter events.
The church has resumed daily worship and will also serve as a space for prayer and reflection, with a programme of activities planned for its Easter Uplift Celebration Week, beginning on Monday, April 6.
A highlight of the week will be a special musical event, St Mary’s Through The Ages, on Thursday, April 9, at 7.30pm. The free event will explore the history of the parish church from Saxon times to the present day, combining research and live performance.
Musicians and singers from across the South Hams will perform music spanning centuries, including works by Henry Purcell, Thomas Tallis and Samuel Wesley. The concert will also feature the Divertimento String Quartet, organ performances and a guest appearance by the Crediton West Gallery Quire.
Other events during the week include free lunchtime organ recitals from resident organists Peter King and Andrew Millington, as well as community cafés on Tuesday and Friday mornings.
Folk musician Steve Knightley will perform Songs from Sacred Spaces on Friday, April 10 at 7.30pm. The concert will also raise funds for Totnes charity Stepping Stones Food and Wellbeing.
New guided tours of the church will launch during the week, offering visitors the chance to explore its history and recent changes.
Families are also invited to a storytelling session on Monday, April 6, at 2pm, featuring the tale of Brutus of Troy and Totnes.
A display created by young people during the church’s closure will be on show throughout the week, alongside additional family activities.
Further details and booking information are available on the church’s website, stmarystotnes.org, and details will be displayed on posters outside the church nearer the time.
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