A nurse at Torbay Hospital is preparing to undertake the challenge of a lifetime in memory of her nan and to raise money for the NHS.
Sister Chloe Harries, who works in the Medical Admissions Avoidance Team at Torbay Hospital, is taking on a challenge that’s been on her bucket list for years: the London Marathon. But this isn’t just about crossing the finish line; it’s about giving back to the hospital that has played a big role in her life.
After applying unsuccessfully to run the Marathon, it was fourth time lucky for Chloe, who secured a place to run the world-famous challenge for the Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity.
She’s now training hard and mentally preparing to join the 50,000 other runners who will be pounding the capital’s streets on Sunday, 26 April. And even though she’ll be running nearly 220 miles from home, her mind will be focused on raising money for Torbay Hospital.
Chloe said: “Torbay Hospital has been my home for almost 10 years. Last year, my nan was cared for there before she passed away, and the compassion shown to her and to us as a family, was unforgettable. Running for Torbay Hospital is my way of saying thank you.”
As well as training at the weekend and after work, Chloe’s also busy organising cake sales and quiz nights to help raise as much money as she can for our charity.
She said: “This would be such a proud moment for me. I can’t think of a better way to mark 10 years than by running the London Marathon for Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity.”
Every donation will help fund the big and little things that make a difference to our patients, their families and the staff that treat them, and you can support Chloe to go the distance and reach her £2,500 target by clicking on her Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-harries-1.
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