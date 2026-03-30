Totnes Caring, a charity dedicated to supporting independent living, has named Jasmine Marshall as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Marshall joined the team in September 2025 as Operations Manager. Following a successful stint as Deputy CEO, she was appointed permanently after demonstrating a “deep commitment” to the charity’s mission.
“We are delighted to announce that Jasmine Marshall has been appointed as the new CEO of Totnes Caring,” said Caroline Goodwin, Head of PR and Marketing.
Goodwin added: “The Board of Trustees is confident Jasmine’s leadership will help us evolve and reach even more people who rely on our support. We are excited to begin this next chapter with her at the helm.”
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