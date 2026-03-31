Plymouth-based animal rescue charity Gables Dogs & Cats has launched an urgent appeal after rescuing an Elderly Bichon Frisé.
At 14 years old, Faye is suffering from chronically inflamed and incredibly itchy skin all over her body, especially her ears, and requires urgent dental work to remove several painful, rotten teeth. She also has ingrowing nails, warts on her feet, mobility issues, cataracts and is potentially deaf.
The charity, which specialises in caring for and rehoming elderly animals, said her conditions have developed over many years and were not fully resolved despite the best efforts by her previous owner.
Deputy Manager, Ruth Rickard, said: “Faye is such a sweet little dog, and she deserves to live the rest of her twilight years pain-free and comfortable. If our amazing supporters could make a small donation towards her veterinary treatment, we would be so grateful for the support. We are looking forward to seeing her get better and seeing her skin heal up nicely so she can find a new loving retirement home”.
The Charity estimates it will cost around £3,000 for all the treatment. This also includes routine care such as neutering, vaccinations and parasite treatment.
Due to her age and ongoing skin condition, the charity has pledged to continue supporting her future owners with veterinary care to help manage her health long-term.
Gables Dogs & Cats Home does not receive any government funding, so it totally relies on donations given by the public, but they are determined to help Fragile Faye flourish.
Donations to the Fragile Faye Appeal can be made by phone by calling 01752 331602, online, by visiting: www.justgiving.com/campaign/fragilefaye or by post or by text, with details available on the charity’s website. Any funds raised beyond the target will go towards supporting other animals in the charity’s care.
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