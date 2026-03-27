A dedicated Rowcroft Hospice healthcare assistant is taking, ‘going the extra mile’ to a whole new level this April – running an incredible 256 miles across Wales to support the patients and families at the heart of her work.
Heidi Treleaven, 51, who works in Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit, will begin her epic race on Tuesday, April 14 taking on six back-to-back ultramarathons over six consecutive days, covering a staggering distance from Holyhead to Barry Island.
For Heidi, this challenge is about far more than endurance. It’s a deeply personal mission inspired by the care her own family received from Rowcroft during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
Heidi’s father, Mike Steer, and her brother-in-law, Timothy Chant, were both cared for by Rowcroft Hospice before they died just 16 days apart in 2023.
“It was a horrendous time,” Heidi said. “But knowing the hospice team was there for us made all the difference. They helped me and my mum to care for my dad at home in the way he wanted, and it meant everything to know they were there supporting us.”
More recently, Heidi’s father-in-law was also supported by Rowcroft’s Hospice at Home Team.
Working as a healthcare assistant at the hospice, Heidi sees every day the difference that compassionate, individualised care can make.
“At Rowcroft, we go above and beyond for every patient and family,” she said. “It’s the little things – the time we spend, the care we tailor to each individual – that really matter. We work so hard to make the difficult times the best they can possibly be.”
And while hospice staff are known for going the extra mile, Heidi is taking that quite literally.
Her six-day ultramarathon will include punishing distances of up to 50 miles a day, with mountainous terrain and self-navigation adding to the challenge.
Despite balancing 12.5 hour shifts, night work and busy family life, Heidi has been training tirelessly – running solo along the South Devon coast or taking on long-distance routes from Exeter back home to Torquay.
“I’m not a super experienced runner,” she added. “I’ll just give it my best. That’s all I can do.”
Heidi admits her biggest fear is not finishing, having previously had to pull out of a long-distance challenge due to injury, but she’s determined to keep going, step by step.
Heidi is aiming to raise £1,000 for Rowcroft Hospice, helping its teams continue to provide specialist end-of-life care and support to patients and families across South Devon.
“I am so proud to work alongside the hospice’s amazing team – such special, caring people who go that extra mile to ensure patients and families are well cared for and supported holistically,” said Heidi. “And I really want to raise some funds to help the team continue their crucial work.”
You can support Heidi’s ambitious challenge by making a donation via her JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/heidi-treleaven-3
Visit Rowcroft Hospice’s website to find out more and get involved: rowcrofthospice.org.uk/challenges
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