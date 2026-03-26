Devon & Cornwall policing teams carrying out patrols in Torquay, Paignton, Newton Abbot and Kingsbridge last week, arrested five people on suspicion of driving while impaired in just one night, including one person who crashed a vehicle containing children.
On the evening of Friday March 20, South Devon officers carried out policing patrols across Torquay, Paignton, Newton Abbot and Kingsbridge.
The teams arrested a total of five people suspected of drink or drug driving offences:
- 1 x arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Torquay
- 1 x arrested on suspicion of drink driving and child neglect, following a collision involving children in Torquay
- 1 x arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Paignton. Officers also discovered this person had no licence and no insurance
- 1 x arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without insurance and obstructing police in Newton Abbot. This person attempted to provide false details and was later found to be wanted for a series of harassment and public order offences.
- 1 arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Kingsbridge
Inspector Wes Watkins lead for the policing teams in South Devon said: “I want to stress that the arrests made last Friday were not part of a targeted operation, but results of standard, proactive patrols carried out by our teams.
“Drugs and alcohol severely impair a driver’s ability to control a vehicle, slow reaction times, affect judgement, and dramatically increase the likelihood of a serious or fatal collision.
“Whilst we know the majority of road users drive safely and abide by laws, it’s disappointing to see this many people breaking the law and taking unnecessary risks in one night.”
Driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of death and serious injuries on our roads; alongside not wearing a seatbelt, travelling at inappropriate speeds, distraction (including using a mobile phone) and not being physically or medically fit to drive.
Inspector Watkins concluded “Every year, we see families’ lives torn apart by the selfish minority who get behind the wheel with drugs or alcohol in their system; with zero regard for their own safety or the safety of others.
“We will continue to work with our partners to target offenders and reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.”
Anyone who suspects someone is driving – or is about to drive - under the influence of drink or drugs should call 999 immediately.
Information can also be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
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