An eighth-generation cider business in South Devon has reached what it describes as a “major milestone” with the completion of an expansion at one of its orchard sites.
Hunts Cider, which has been crafting cider since 1805, has opened a new bottling and kegging facility at its Grove Orchard site on the outskirts of Stoke Gabriel.
The expansion was officially opened on 18 March by author and gardening expert Simon Akeroyd.
Led by cider makers Richard Hunt and Annette Hunt, the project received funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) through the Farming Transformation Fund.
A total of £240,000 was awarded to support the development of the purpose-built facility.
According to a spokesperson, the investment enables the business to “bring its entire production process in-house” at the Grove Orchard site.
From growing apples to pressing, fermenting and now packaging, every stage of cider production can now be completed at the orchard, which the company said will reduce its carbon footprint and improve operational efficiency.
The facility will also provide contract bottling and kegging services, as well as white-label cider production for other cider makers — something the company says is currently limited in South Devon, an area with a long tradition of independent producers.
In addition to the Farming Transformation Fund, the business also secured funding through the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.
A spokesperson said this funding had “enabled improvements to hedgerows to support pollinators”, the “installation of mixing tanks to encourage the use of apples from small traditional orchards” within the National Landscape, and the “purchase of orchard management equipment, including an apple harvester, mower and trailer”.
Speaking at the opening event, Mr Hunt said: “Creating a whole system approach has been fundamental to improving our sustainability and giving us more stability in an ever-changing world.”
More than 150 guests attended the launch event at Grove Orchard to mark the completion of the project.
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