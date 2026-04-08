ShareFest is returning to Totnes later this month, bringing a full day of sharing, repairing, swapping and creative activities to the town.
The event will take place at Totnes Civic Hall on Saturday, April 18, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm, with organisers promising a packed programme for all ages.
The event is being hosted by the Network of Wellbeing (NOW) and the Share Shed, which is now in its third year.
Visitors can expect a wide range of activities running throughout the day, including a popular Repair Café where expert menders will help repair broken household items, such as appliances, tools, and toys, while sharing practical repair skills. There will also be sewing and mending support for clothing and textiles, alongside bike maintenance sessions led by Totnes Bike Hub.
A clothes swap organised by Recycle Devon will give people the chance to refresh their wardrobes sustainably, while a seed and plant swap run by Totnes Climate Hub will allow gardeners to exchange surplus seeds and seedlings.
Organisers are also encouraging people to bring along unwanted electronics for a tech amnesty, where old laptops, phones and cables can be refurbished or responsibly recycled.
Creative activities will include wheel weaving with the Wool Hub and a range of children’s sessions led by Moor Imagination Collective and Mindful Making, encouraging young people to think about a more sustainable future.
A series of workshops will run throughout the day, including needle felting, coil basket making, and a darning session teaching traditional repair techniques. There will also be a creative writing workshop hosted by Adam Glennon exploring the idea of unsent letters, and a community singing session hosted by Jenna Blencowe.
Local organisations will host information stalls, offering advice and support on sustainability, community initiatives and reducing waste.
The Share Shed’s mobile “library of things” will also be stationed nearby, showcasing a range of items available for affordable borrowing.
Entry to the event is free, but donations are welcome.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.