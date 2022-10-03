Mr Snufflepig sniffs out charity wine
Saturday 8th October 2022 11:00 am
MR SNUFFLEPIG the hedgehog visited the Green Dragon at Stoke Fleming to give his seal of approval for the pub’s charity wine “Le Prickly”.
For every bottle sold in October and November the pub is donating a fiver to Prickles in a Prickle, the Stoke Fleming charity where Mr Snufflepig lives.
