Mum’s desperate plea during Organ Donation Week
Subscribe newsletter
A MOTHER who is fighting to save her daughter’s life is urging South Hams residents to ‘think pink’ to highlight Organ Donation Week.
This year NHS Blood and Transplant is asking everyone to go ‘pink for the week’. The challenge has been set in honour of organ donors, their recipients and those waiting for a life saving transplant – like Cathy Meredith’s daughter Sarah.
The 29-year-old of Totnes suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and is in desperate need of a liver transplant.
Sadly, her chances of receiving one are slim, mainly because there just aren’t enough donors on the NHS register.
Cathy said: “This week is Organ Donation Week and across the country public buildings are being illuminated in pink to raise awareness.
“This week is our best chance of helping the 7,000 terminally ill children and adults on UK transplant lists.
“My own young daughter, Sarah, is now in her 15th stressful month waiting for a liver.
“Anyone can need a lifesaving transplant at anytime, but a lack of donor organs is a major problem - thousands don’t make it.
“Organ donation gives a person the opportunity to live on in up to nine lives, always gratefully remembered.”
Cathy continued: “Please talk with your family about donation, so that you know each others wishes. They have to give consent before organ donation is allowed to go ahead.
“Please leave them certain by signing the Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk
“Thank you from all, including Sarah.”
Help raise awareness of organ donation by doing your ‘pink thing’ whether baking a pink cake, wearing pink socks, painting a pink unicorn or drinking a pink drink, and encourage people to register their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
For more information about Organ Donation Week visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk/get-involved/news
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |