“Well, what a weekend! — blue skies, stunning music, smiling faces and dancing bodies — the Dart Music Festival 2023 has been terrific,” said organisers.
“We didn’t need to worry about road closures, there was a fantastic crowd every day, and the atmosphere was electric.
“We hope everyone enjoyed themselves, we certainly did.”
Bayards Fort, the Old Market, the Guildhall, the Flavel, St Saviours Church, Dartmouth Yacht Club and the Royal Avenue Gardens were all resplendent in sunny weather, with some of the best bands and musicians playing.
The sponsors in the town’s pubs, bars and restaurants were all rocking too.
“We would like to give a special mention to our local schools, whose performances on Friday were out of this world, and kicked the festival off perfectly,” said Lisa Chandler, co Chair of the Dart Music Festival committee.
“A huge thank you to all of the performers, we are sorry that we can’t mention every act (we’d run out of paper!) but you certainly made it ‘Music for All’.
“Whilst we are incredibly grateful to our very generous sponsors, we are also humbled by the amount we have collected and raised through sales of our wristbands, programmes and our app!
“We haven’t done a final tally, but we really hope that we can do it all again next year. The festival is not funded and entirely run by volunteers, so your contribution towards to staggering £90k cost to stage, counts.
“The committee and volunteers work tirelessly to bring this event to Dartmouth and they will now all be taking a well-deserved rest. They are all superstars and should have the biggest pat on the back!
“Finally, we would like to thank everyone for attending, what a great festival it has been!”
Next years planned dates are May 17, 18 and 19.
Pictures by Clare Gillo Photography.