A MYSTERY woman, known only as Mrs G from Devon has won £1,000,000 on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Wednesday, October 16.
The Devon local, who played a Lucky Dip via The National Lottery website, has become one of more than nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing! What exciting news for Mrs G, who has become a million pounds richer overnight. Huge congratulations!”
Since it launched, more than 7,200 millionaires have been made and £49 billion raised for Good Causes with 690,000 individual grants awarded. This money supports our nation's heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.
• Are you the lucky winner? If so please get in touch.