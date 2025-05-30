Visitors to National Trust properties Coleton Fishacre and Greenway will be able to soak up this summer in style as the gardens extend their opening hours on selected Friday evenings.
Whether it’s a post work wander, catching up with friends or playful family picnics, it’s a chance for visitors to experience the gardens during golden hour as they unwind and relax.
Coleton Fishacre, celebrating its centenary year, invites visitors to explore the sub-tropical garden that sits quietly on the coastline, boasting glorious sea views and borders with colourful blooms from across the globe.
The garden will open late on the first Friday of the month, from Friday June 6.
At Greenway, former holiday home of famous writer Agatha Christie, the garden mixes romantic woodland and sun-drenched walled spaces, all on a backdrop of the stunning River Dart, open late on the third Friday of the month, starting on Friday June 20.
Belinda Smith, Visitor Operations and Experiences Manager said:
“We’ve listened to our visitors who have shared their interest in enjoying our places at times that best suit them, such as a summer’s evening.
“Our new strategy, People and Nature Thriving, follows the largest public consultation ever carried out by the Trust, guiding us as a charity caring for these places, reinforcing that they are here for the benefit of all of us.
“Inequality across our nations means many people don’t have enough nature in their lives to be healthy, or enough cultural experience to feel valued.
“Using all that’s been given to the National Trust, there’s much more we can do, for more people.”
For the summer evenings, the gardens, shops and cafes at both Coleton Fishacre and Greenway will be open until 7pm.
The houses will close at the usual time.
The event is free, but normal admission charges apply.
