Young photographers from East Allington and Christow Primary Schools have been celebrating success after taking part in a ‘signs of spring’ photography competition, designed to encourage children to connect with nature and explore the beauty of the changing seasons.
The competition was judged by local professional photographer Martin Norsworthy of Norsworthy Photography, who generously volunteered his time and expertise to select the top entries and provide thoughtful feedback to the young artists.
Ollie Lethbridge and Amber Tozer, both from East Allington, and Florence Riches from Christow Primary were announced as the winners, each receiving a specially chosen RSPB bird box as their prize.
The competition was designed to encourage wider participation and cross school celebration of environmental awareness and creativity.
Tom Pether, headteacher at East Allington Primary School, said:
“We’re so proud of our pupils for their creativity and passion for nature.
“Competitions like this help children notice the small wonders of the world around them and having their work recognised by a professional photographer is a fantastic confidence boost.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This initiative beautifully reflects Education South West’s commitment to nurturing curiosity, creativity, and environmental stewardship in our students.
“A huge thank you to Martin Norsworthy for helping inspire the next generation of nature lovers and photographers.”
Education South West is a trust of nine primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
It is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.