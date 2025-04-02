A nature walk was organised at the weekend along part of the South West Coast Path..
A representative said: “We had a fantastic day walking from Wembury to Heybrook Bay with blue skies and sunshine to lighten our moods!
“The team from the South Devon National Landscape Life on the Edge project taught us about some of the common and rarer invertebrates that we can spot in the area, and how they are working with local landowners to protect them.
“It was a great way to make us look at our surroundings and notice things that we may usually walk straight past!
“A big thanks to Stuart and Sam from Life on the Edge and Natalie from Devon Mind, who we collaborated with on this walk.”