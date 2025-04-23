Do you want to have a say on how Wembury Parish Council responds to the different proposals for devolution?
Come along to the Annual Parish Meeting and have a say.
Are you a local group or society who wants to do a presentation or have a table showing what has been happening with your group and to encourage new members etc?
Are you a local stakeholder that would like to get in front of the residents of Wembury?
Please contact the Clerk to let her know.
Councillors would love to see the residents of Wembury Parish (all villages) come along for updates and to tell the council know what you want central government to know.
9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday May 10 at Wembury Village Hall