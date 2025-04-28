The 39th Blackawton International Festival of Worm Charming is taking place on Sunday May 4 from 10am to late.
The event is raising money for Devon Air Ambulance and other good causes.
The Worm HQ opens for team registration by the George Inn at 10am closing at midday.
The Blackawton Church Bells will ring between 11.20am and 11.50am.
At 1pm there’s an Ode/Toast to the Worm singing ‘Cheers to the worm’ led by Hannah at the George Inn.
At 1.15pm there’s a Procession to the Secret Field with folk musicians, worm charming teams and everyone else.
At 1.30pm it’s the start of the worm charming competition.
1.50pm means the announcement of the winners and the presentation of the awards.
The Fun Dog Show is a 2pm in a secret field with the Hilary Hill Memorial Class, Good Coat, Best Tail, Partnership between handler and dog, wonderful ears, beautiful eyes, smart paws and best in show category winners.
There will also be tug-of-war, Gary’s Rocks and live music in the secret field.
There’s music at the George Inn between 3pm and 7.15pm
At 3pm there’s Zoe & Greg Duo, 4.30pm Acoustic Bliss, 6pm Equally Guilty five-piece
followed by DJ Diamond Lil
and things close with the charity auction at 7pm in the George Inn.
A spokesperson from the Worm charming organising team said: “It is by nature a fun, chaotic event.
“Worm welfare and care in the midst of this is very important.
“We do our utmost to keep all our words in tip top condition so we’d love it if you could do the same.”
Just register your team of three (a Charmerer, a Pickerer and a Counterer) at Worm HQ (near the George Inn) before the midday deadline on the day.
There are separate categories for under 11's and adults.
http://www.wormcharming.co.uk/