Nearly one in five children in the South West have been bitten by a pet, with 37% of those needing medical attention, according to new figures from a coalition of animal welfare charities.
Eight organisations, working together as the Pet Education Partnership (PEP), have launched educational sessions during Child Safety Week (June 2–8) to help young people stay safe around pets.
A survey of over 1,000 children aged 7–11 found 17% had been bitten - 54% by dogs - and 37% were serious enough to see a doctor.
Dr Sam Gaines of the RSPCA said: “These shocking figures are understandably worrying and highlight why it’s so important that parents and guardians are aware of how to prevent dog bites.”
Despite warnings, many children are still left unsupervised with pets.
