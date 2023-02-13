Are you the pro in a picture round on a pub quiz? If so, the BBC needs you for their new New BBC prime-time game show.
The BBC are looking for fun and confident teams of two for a chance to win up to £10,000 in a new BBC One game show.
A spokesperson from Triple Brew Media said: "We are working on an exciting new prime-time game show, called ‘Picture Slam’."
"Can you identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge? Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower?
"Whether you are friends, family, colleagues, or neighbours – if you love a good image-based quiz, we want to hear from you."
Casting closes on Friday 24th February 2023. Filming will take place at BBC Scotland Studios between 13th-16th March.