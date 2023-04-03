Nigel, who has served at sea with both the Royal Navy and Merchant Navy has worked in the fishing industry for the past 20 years where he leads a maritime consultancy. A fellow of the Nautical Institute, he is also a Younger Brother of Trinity House and a Trustee of The Seafarers Charity. Andrew steps back having held the reigns for the past four years during which the Salcombe lifeboats have launched no less than 200 times. Although stepping back as LOM, Andrew will continue his work in the important roles of Treasurer and one of the Launch Authorities.