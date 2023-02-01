The east side of Ivybridge now has a defibrillator thanks to a local resident who has allowed one to be installed on her garage wall at One Crescent Gardens.
Julie Nash said: “Just over a year ago, a small, but very enthusiastic group in our road, decided to fundraise to place a community defibrillator on our garage wall.
“After a lot of research, speaking to various charities, our local community and being supported by local businesses and our councils, we were quickly able to get one up and running for community use.
“The west side of Ivybridge is bereft of a defibrillator and the ones in the village are too far away. “The ones closer to the west side are only useable day time/working hours.
“If anyone would like to do what we did and put one on your garage wall (it costs virtually nothing to run it!) please ask for our help.
“We have done the leg work and can cut out most of the work you’d need to do to make it happen! You can have all of our papers, contacts, everything to help find the funding to make this happen quickly.”
You can contact Julie via the Ivybridge Community Group on Facebook.