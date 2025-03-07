Plymouth Hospitals Charity is celebrating a new phase, as the team moves into a public facing ‘shop front’, thanks to a social value initiative from Willmott Dixon.
The empty unit, which previously housed the Trust’s outpatient pharmacy, has been renovated thanks to a donation of time and materials by contractor Willmott Dixon, the principal supply chain partner for the new Emergency Care Building at Derriford hospital.
Nicki Collas, Future Hospital Associate Director, said: “The Trust is very grateful to Willmott Dixon for refurbishing the former Pharmacy space at the front of our hospital to create a new Charity Hub, as part of their social value commitment in being appointed to build our new Emergency Care Building.
“We will be working together on further social value ideas as the construction phase starts on site, including ways of involving the community, but this is a brilliant example of a legacy initiative that will help to raise vital funds for the hospital.”
Head of Charity for Plymouth Hospitals Charity, Corinne Smith, said: “We’re thrilled to move into this wonderful new space as the Trust’s charity being located at the front of Derriford Hospital means we can engage directly with patients, visitors, and staff, sharing the stories of how their support makes a difference.
“It is a total pleasure to work with them and the Trust, to create a warm and welcoming environment for everyone”.
Rob Woolcock, Director of Operations at Willmott Dixon, said: “In addition to delivering a brilliant building for our customers, we also strive to make a difference in the communities in which we work, by donating the time, skills and expertise of our people. “
The new home for Plymouth Hospitals Charity is located at the front of Derriford hospital and will have a reception seating area, an office for meeting with donors and fundraisers and desk space for the charity team.