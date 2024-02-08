Buoyed by their success in Paignton, the Little ANT Insurance broker has opened a new office on Mill Lane in Totnes.
Nestled amidst the vibrant pedestrian lane that connects Morrisons to the heart of town, the new office is conveniently located next to the delightful Annies Fruit and Veg shop, adding to the bustling charm of the area.
With a commitment to old-school customer service, Little ANT has always prioritised being accessible to talk to customers.
Since opening its doors, the team has enjoyed a stream of visitors eager to explore the range of insurance solutions available. From business policies tailored to the unique needs of local businesses to personal cover for individuals, the team is dedicated to finding the perfect insurance fit for each and everyone.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to extend our presence to Totnes and to become a part of the vibrant community here,” shares Vickie Brocklehurst, Director of Little ANT.
The team helps to simplify insurance jargon whilst ensuring that each customer feels valued and understood.
“We believe insurance doesn’t have to be boring,” adds Ben Coley “We’re here to inject a bit of personality and warmth into the process while remaining professional and reliable.”
The company says whether you’re a business owner seeking robust coverage or an individual looking to safeguard your assets, a warm welcome awaits you.
For more information, visit www.littleantinsurance.co.uk or call 01803 520850