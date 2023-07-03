A new parking system will ease traffic congestion into and around Blackpool Sands this summer.
The popular beach site – recently voted best beach in the UK - has introduced an automatic entry system into its car parks.
Instead of queuing to pay on entry, visitors can now drive in and park immediately, paying only for the time they spend at the beach. Upon arrival, the system automatically notes the vehicle’s entry and, when it’s time to leave, visitors can pay at one of the pay machines. Payment can be made by contactless, debit or credit cards, or settled within 48 hours through the parking company’s website.
A spokesperson said: “The introduction of the new system holds great promise for improving traffic flow around Blackpool Sands, mitigating the frustration sometimes experienced by passers-by caught in congestion. While the new system takes centre stage, friendly staff will still be readily available to assist visitors with any questions or concerns.
“Get ready to embrace a new era of hassle-free parking at Blackpool Sands, where convenience, fairness, and smooth traffic flow will enhance the beach experience.”
The quicker parking system is one of many changes in place to enhance Blackpool Sands. A new takeaway venture, beach shop and water sports outlet, as well as a new café, bar and lounge are all planned.
Condé Nast Traveller this summer voted Blackpool Sands the best beach in the UK, likening it to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. When awarding it the number one spot they said: “The rather inauspiciously named Blackpool Sands comes as a wonderful surprise. A drive through pine trees, almost reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast, brings you out onto a splendid sweep of beach.”