Owners Fastglobe have submitted a new application for a mix of housing and shops at the site next to the train station, after their previous application including holiday lodges was refused by South Hams District Council. New plans include an increase from 25 to 79 homes and no holiday lodges.
But Cllr John Birch, a Totnes district councillor at South Hams, said the latest application “fails miserably” by not complying with the Local Plan and the community’s aspirations for the site.
He said a local referendum “overwhelmingly” supported the community-led Atmos project with 84 per cent in favour of a community building scheme.
“The Atmos project is what is needed on that site and I understand Atmos is writing to South Hams Council asking them to consider a Compulsory Purchase Order,” said Cllr Birch. “This latest application by Fastglobe shows little improvement on its previous submitted scheme and fails miserably in seeking to satisfy the aspirations voted for by the community in an earlier town-wide referendum.
“Their first proposal for holiday homes was inappropriate and now they’ve come back for a second bite of the cherry. This proposal doesn’t comply with the Local Plan and certainly doesn’t meet the aspirations of the Totnes community.”
Patrick Gillies of Brunel Park Partnership, on behalf of Fastglobe, said: “We’ve significantly updated our plans to respond to the local community, including restoring the historic Brunel Building to provide community facilities, 10 new commercial units for use as shops and offices opening onto a new pedestrian plaza, a major flood prevention scheme and improved access from the railway station to the river. The site’s iconic chimney will also be retained and restored. We hope by transforming this landmark site, which has lain dormant for 16 years, we can bring real benefits to Totnes.”