New proposals discussed for a resident discounted parking scheme
It is expected councillors will have a wide-ranging debate when the latest proposals for a new resident discount parking scheme are considered by the South Hams Executive later this week.
Changes to the original proposals have been made, after town councils expressed some concerns during consultation and engagement with them.
Amendments include lowering the resident sign-up application fee to £5 per vehicle, scrapping the restrictions on the number of cars per household, and taking into consideration the economic support visitors offer to the district.
Like residents and businesses, town councils will have the opportunity to respond to the formal consultation.
Car park prices have been frozen for the past four years to support residents and businesses throughout the cost-of-living crisis.
With rising costs and inflation, the time has now come to consider other measures, so visitors make a fair contribution towards the increasing costs of services and facilities they use.
The recommendations to be discussed by the Executive on Friday December 6 include:
Amending the pay and display charges and permit charges
Launching a residents parking discount scheme, offering lower parking tariffs to residents who sign up.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Executive Member for Community Services and Operations, said: “The proposed scheme means residents will pay less than the advertised car parking rates while still valuing our visitors and the impact they have on our local economy.
Charges will remain competitive with other areas in Devon and Cornwall.
“After listening to our town councils, we will soon be asking all our residents what they think of the proposed parking charges. If the recommendations are approved on Friday, we will consult with the public on the new proposed tariffs.”
Members of the Executive have different views on the details of the scheme and are expected to have a robust discussion at their meeting.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, Leader of the main opposition group and Executive Member for Customer Services, said: “I don’t agree with a different tariff for visitors and residents – it should be one price for all.
Businesses in our towns and villages rely on tourists and they will be penalised by having to pay more to park.
“We’re in a cost-of-living crisis and we need to keep our towns and village centres alive.
By putting car parking charges up we are hitting people in the pocket – we need to help people not charge them more.
“I also disagree with the £5 registration fee per car to claim the residents’ discount. In this present cost-of-living crisis I don’t believe this is necessary.”
If the recommendations are approved, residents will be asked for their views on the proposed parking charges later this month, before a final decision is made in January 2025.