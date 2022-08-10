New slip road plans will end traffic misery for village
A MULTI-MILLION pound scheme to create a new A38 slip road at Lee Mill will end traffic misery for locals, it is hoped.
If the £15 million plans are approved, the new slip would divert traffic from Plymouth Road to create a less congested access to the village and Lee Mill Industrial Estate from the dual carriageway.
The report with the planning application, submitted to Devon County Council, says some 5,400 vehicles drive through the village each day, the majority of which are heading to the industrial estate.
“This volume and nature of traffic raises concerns of noise, air quality and safety within the village…..” the report adds.
The new slip road would leave the elevated A38 and descend towards a new roundabout, providing a tie-in with the existing local road network.
Also included in the costly scheme is a bus interchange and improvements to the cycle connections between Ivybridge and the proposed new Freeport at Langage.
The plans site the proposed off slip on land currently occupied by a disused farmyard on the east side of Lee Mill.
The scheme would include a four-arm roundabout connecting the A38 with Beech Road and Plymouth Road, a pedestrian and cycle crossing across Beech Road, a new overbridge across the existing C Road running parallel to the existing A38 overbridge, and the demolition of redundant farm buildings and dwelling.
The eastbound off slip would also be stopped-up as part of the scheme and access will be retained to properties on Plymouth Road and Beech Road.
The report says: “As an historic village road through Lee Mill, Plymouth Road is fronted by both residential and commercial premises with narrow pavements and is unsuitable for the volume and nature of traffic using the road.
“The road currently carries approximately 5,400 vehicles per day, nearly two thirds of which are associated with the industrial and retail uses at Lee Mill Industrial Estate.
“This volume and nature of traffic raises concerns of noise, air quality and safety within the village that would likely be worsened should there be further development in Lee Mill and of the industrial and retail estate.
“To rectify the poor situation at Lee Mill, a new slip road to access both Lee Mill and the industrial and retail estate from the A38 is proposed that would bypass Lee Mill village to the east.
“As well as providing environmental benefits, the proposed scheme will also improve access for businesses at the industrial and retail estate to the A38, improving journey time reliability.
“Furthermore, there are proposed improvements to the walking/cycling infrastructure at Beech Road, to create a safer crossing.”
The results of a 2020 public consultation about the scheme showed an overwhelming 93 per cent thumbs up for the new slip road due to concerns about heavy traffic, speeding and safety.
The new slip will “improve air quality,” “reduce noise” and “improve road safety” in the village, the report says.
“The proposed scheme would provide great benefit to the village of Lee Mill, to the local economy, is supported by national planning policy, and accords with aims and requirements of the local development plan,” it adds.
