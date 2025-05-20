Arran R Hawkins, the acclaimed director of Black Is The Color Of My Voice and creator of Lost In The Woods, brings his brand-new theatre production to Bigbury Memorial Hall for an exclusive preview ahead of its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run this summer.
Originally from Cornwall and now based in Devon, Arran has worked in theatre for over thirty years, beginning as an actor in his teens before moving into writing and directing.
His work spans genres and audiences, from bold, dramatic pieces to imaginative, family-friendly shows.
He was the director of the internationally acclaimed one-woman show Black Is The Color Of My Voice, based on the life of Nina Simone - a production that continues to tour 12 years after its debut.
Arran’s latest offering, After The Service: Tales of Love and Loss, is a heartfelt trio of monologues exploring love, grief, and memory across three generations - told with warmth, honesty, and a generous dash of humour.
The piece is performed by a cast of three actors, including Arran himself, with each voice offering a unique perspective on what it means to love, to lose, and to live on.
This special performance has been made possible by Villages in Action, a Devon-based arts charity that brings exceptional live events to rural communities.
They aim to support artists, strengthen local connections, and make great art accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.
Luke Jeffery, Producer at Villages in Action, says: “Arran’s work is honest, powerful, and full of heart.
We’re really excited to bring this new show to Bigbury - it’s a chance to see top-quality theatre right on your doorstep.”
Audiences in Bigbury will have the chance to see the show locally at Bigbury Memorial Hall on Friday May 30 at 7.30pm, before it travels to the world’s largest arts festival.