As Dementia Awareness Week invites us to reflect on the growing impact of dementia across our communities, Rowcroft Hospice is proud to announce a significant step forward in its commitment to compassionate dementia care.
The charity is creating a new Clinical Lead for Dementia Care – a strategic leadership role that will shape the future direction of dementia support across all areas of the organisation.
With over 14,000 people currently living with dementia in Devon, the need for specialist, sensitive care has never been more pressing. This new role will build on the hospice’s proactive approach to supporting people living with dementia at the end of life – ensuring their needs are met with dignity, understanding and clinical excellence.
Vicky Bartlett, Rowcroft’s Director of Patient Care, said: “With more people living with dementia being referred to us for palliative care, this new role couldn’t come at a better time.
It will build on our existing expertise and ensure dementia care is consistently embedded across all our clinical services.
As well as carrying out an in-depth audit, we’ll be delivering specialist training for our teams and enhancing our physical spaces – for example, with better signage and lighting, use of colour and dementia-friendly devices – to help people feel more comfortable, safe and supported in our care.”
“At the heart of expert dementia care is the understanding that every person is unique – with their own story, needs and ways of communicating,” said Rowcroft’s Occupational Therapist Debby Hill.
“We aim to deepen our commitment to truly person-centred care – care that prioritises the person, rather than the diagnosis. We’ll be drawing on best practice and the voices of people with lived experience to shape services that are compassionate, responsive and empowering.
It’s about supporting people to live well with dementia, right to the end of life – and ensuring they feel safe, valued and understood every step of the way.”
The announcement follows a number of recent initiatives that underline Rowcroft’s leadership in the field.
In March, Rowcroft hosted its second UK Dementia and Palliative Care Conference at Buckfast Abbey, drawing over 100 delegates and leaders from across the country – including from Hospice UK – to explore the latest thinking and practice in dementia and end-of-life care.
The event showcased the power of collaboration and shared learning across the sector.
A series of podcasts featuring speeches and other highlights from the day will soon be available to download from Rowcroft’s website at: rowcrofthospice.org.uk/dementia
Rowcroft is also a proud member of the EMPOWER Dementia Network Plus and recently held a creative workshop in Torquay that brought together local people with lived experience of dementia to share their stories, hopes and ideas.
The insights from this workshop have contributed to a national manifesto for dementia care, helping to shape future research priorities and influence national policy to better reflect the needs of people affected by dementia.
As a testament to its growing reputation for expert dementia care, Rowcroft has recently been shortlisted for the Dementia Trainer and Workforce Development Award in the national Dementia in Care Awards – recognising the hospice’s commitment to empowering its teams through education, training and innovation.
The winners will be announced on June 19.