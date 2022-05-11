New town mayor for Dartmouth

Dartmouth has a new town mayor. Cllr David Wells was elected for the position by the town council at Monday’s meeting in the Guildhall.

On election he told the chamber: “I’m really privileged to stand before you as mayor. I’d like to thank Graham Webb for all his hard work as town mayor over the last three years. Hopefully I can continue this hard work and take the town council forward.”

David’s wife is Donna Wells and she will be his Mayoress for the year. In his day job, David is a lecturer at South Devon College.

Cllr Graham Webb had been Dartmouth Mayor for three years, since 2019. As he handed over the chain of office to his successor, he offered sincere thanks to his council colleagues and his late wife Mayoress Jayne Hammoudeh-Webb, who sadly passed away earlier this year.