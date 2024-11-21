You can discover Devon’s finest food, drink, events, experiences and gifts all in one place, with Food Drink Devon’s new consumer website fooddrinkdevon.co.uk
The newly designed site showcases the very best Devon has to offer, from artisan products to unforgettable food experiences as well as a convenient gift voucher service allowing visitors to shop for unique food and drink directly from Devon's top producers, retailers and hospitality businesses.
Clare Bushby, board director at Food Drink Devon, comments on the new website launch: “Devon is a county full of some of the UK’s best food and drink and we’re incredibly proud to be able to showcase our members more prominently through the new website and celebrate and share them with everyone.
“The website now allows us to reach a wider audience, helping our members thrive while connecting consumers with Devon’s finest products and experiences."
“Devon has long been celebrated for its outstanding produce and thriving culinary scene, with Food Drink Devon's new website now showcasing their 380 members and their exceptional offerings.
Visitors to the website can browse an A-Z directory of Devon’s finest food and drink businesses, explore award-winning products, stay up to date with the latest news and upcoming events and take advantage of exclusive offers and giveaways.
The site also highlights members’ sustainability initiatives through a monthly ‘Sustainability Spotlight’ as well as profiling a ‘Chef of the Month’.
With Christmas fast approaching, fooddrinkdevon.co.uk is the perfect destination for unique gifts.
Membership organisation, Food Drink Devon, represents Devon's finest food and drink producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related businesses with a focus on quality, sustainability and provenance.
The Community Interest Company (CIC) is built from the ground up to serve and benefit its community, the members of Food Drink Devon.
For more information about Food Drink Devon visit: www.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk, follow @FoodDrinkDevon on X, Facebook and Instagram.