A campaigner for men’s cancer treatment has been honoured by the King.
Lesley-Ann Simpson, 53, of Plymouth, has received the BEM New Year Honour for services to men's health.
She has led Derriford Hospital-based Chestnut Appeal for Men's Health for over 20 years, during which she has raised in excess of £7 million for the charity.
She was instrumental in bringing innovative treatments for prostate cancer, such as brachytherapy and robotic surgery, to Devon and Cornwall, making them available in the South West for the first time.
Lesley-Ann said:
“I’m truly honoured to receive the British Empire Medal. When I began this journey more than twenty years ago, I never imagined it would lead to this. I simply wanted to make sure men felt seen, supported, and less afraid to talk about their health – even the ones who would honestly rather run a mile than have a check-up.
“This medal carries the stories of the men and families I’ve met along the way. Those who trusted us at their most vulnerable. Those we’ve sadly lost. And those who have survived and gone on to live full, healthy lives. They’re the reason I get up each day with the determination to keep going.
“I’ve watched The Chestnut Appeal grow from something small and hopeful into a strong, respected charity that genuinely changes lives. I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come or of the impact we’re now able to make in our community and beyond.
“The Chestnut Appeal isn’t just a charity, it’s a community. This honour belongs just as much to our volunteers, fundraisers, trustees, nurses, supporters, and everyone quietly working behind the scenes. They’re the ones who give their time, their energy, and their hearts.
“Thank you to those nominated me. I’m still a little stunned, but incredibly grateful. And thank you to everyone who has stood with us over the years. Your belief in our cause is what keeps it alive.
“I am so proud, emotional, and deeply thankful. I’ll continue this work with the same passion and stubborn determination I’ve always had. Men’s health matters, and every life we save makes every moment worthwhile.”
Her fundraising efforts have secured vital medical equipment, including mobile scanners and MRI-Fusion Scanners, and supported the funding of six clinical nurse specialists.
She has expanded the charity's remit to include testicular and penile cancers and has given thousands of awareness talks, alongside providing free prostate cancer testing in local community settings.
The charity's awareness campaigns are credited with a lower likelihood of metastatic (secondary) prostate cancer at diagnosis in the South West, and the data from the MRI-Fusion Scanners will inform the UK National Screening Committee's debate on screening for prostate cancers.
