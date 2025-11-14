Foundation, Year One and Year Two pupils from Newton Ferrers Church of England Primary School became VIP visitors for the day at a local new homes development set in the charming South Hams village, located on the River Yealm estuary.
The project welcomed 40 children from the local primary school to the new development, Collaton Park, located off Richardson Drive, Newton Ferrers. The visit gave the children the opportunity to explore how homes are constructed, understand the importance of safety on site, and discover some of the eco-friendly features that help protect the local environment.
Led by Bob Bland, Construction Director at Coln Signature Homes, the curious five and and six-year-old children were taken on a tour and given an insight into how energy- efficient homes are designed to reflect the surrounding South Hams landscape. Bob explained to the children how new homes are built, why health and safety is so important on construction sites, and how sustainable design supports both people and wildlife.
The pupils were excited to see construction in progress. They also enjoyed spotting many of the features designed to encourage biodiversity, ranging from bird and bat boxes to bee bricks and wildflower planting.
Back at school, the children continued their learning in their design technology class – drawing a home and then modelling it using various materials.
Katie Rose, Reception and Year One teacher at Newton Ferrers Church of England Primary School, commented: “Many of the children live locally, so it was genuinely exciting for them to go behind the scenes to see what goes into building the homes of the future. It was such a fun and inspiring day.”
Bob Bland, commented: “It was a great pleasure to host the children at Collaton Park. For us, it’s really important to give young people the opportunity to see how sustainable homes are designed and built – especially in a community where they may one day live. The children were so enthusiastic and asked lots of brilliant questions.”
