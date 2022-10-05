NHS urges people to do their bit as COVID-19 patients increase

COVID-19 autumn boosters can be booked through the National Booking Service or by calling 119 if you are unable to use the online service. You can find your nearest walk-in clinic on NHS England’s site finder here. Please check that your local clinic is offering walk in appointments or booked appointments before attending. You can find a pharmacy near you offering the NHS flu vaccine online. If you are not eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine, you can still pay for one privately through your local pharmacy.