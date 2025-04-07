A nine-year search for a site for a new phone mast on Dartmoor has come to an end.
Dartmoor National Park Authority’s given the go-ahead for a new mast at Buckland-in-the-Moor which will improve emergency services coverage.
A meeting of the authority’s development management committee heard that the new mast at Challamoor Field would also boost broadband in the area. The decision had been delayed by a site visit and extra public consultation.
But a number of members criticised the consultation carried out by the Home Office and its agents, which in its early stages did not include villagers in Buckland itself.
Norman Gillon of EE apologised for the oversight. Authority member James McInnes said it was “very unfortunate” that villagers weren’t consulted properly.
“You dig a hole for yourself by not engaging communities in the proper way,” he said.
The 20-metre mast in the corner of a field will have nine antennae and two dishes. A generator will be installed in case mains power fails.
The aim of the mast is to boost the government-backed Emergency Services Network, but commercial providers will be able to use it as well to boost local signal.
Officers told the committee that the advantages of having the mast would outweigh any harm. Widecombe Parish Council supports it but the Buckland Parish Meeting does not.
Cllr David Burke of the parish meeting said the plan was not the least harmful option available, and an existing site at Widecombe would be preferable.
“The mast is for Widecombe’s benefit, and we feel it would be reasonable for them to have it,” he said.
Mr McInnes said that while the mast would be visible in the landscape, it could provide life-saving cover for the 999 services and give local homes and businesses faster internet access.
Ten members voted in favour of the plan with two against and two abstentions.