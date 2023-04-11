Totnes has seen an uncontested election for town council seats as there were fewer candidates than seats available for both the Town and Bridgetown wards.
Thirteen of the 16 seats have been filled and the new council will take up their seats on Tuesday May 9.
Five councillors have stood down this year, including council stalwart and three times former mayor, Cllr Marion Adams, who has served the town for more than three decades.
Joining the new council are three new faces – Luisa Auletta, Tom Cooper on the Town ward, and Anna Presswell for Bridgetown, all representing the Green party.
Retaining their seats on the Town ward are Mayor Cllr Emily Price, deputy mayor Cllr Georgina Allen, and councillors Sarah Collinson, John Cummings, Jill Hannam and Darren Peters.
Remaining on the Bridgetown ward are Tim Bennet, Jacqi Hodgson, Ben Piper and Lisa Smallridge.
The council will bid farewell to Cllr Adams, along with Cllrs Ray Hendricksen, Pip Payne, Sarah Skinner and Louise Webberley.
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Price, said thanked all of the outgoing councillors for the hard work on behalf of the town.
“I would like to say a fond goodbye to councillor Marion Adams who served for more than 30 years, often as committee chair, and four times as mayor,” she said.
“Her hard work and dedication, and her valued role as ‘Mother of the council,’ will be much missed.
“A goodbye also to councillors Paine and Hendricksen, who have committed years of time and energy to their town. I’m sure they will enjoy their retirement, though I hope they will still be available to provide advice and laughs over a pint or two.
“It’s goodbye also to councillors Skinner and Webberley, whose work commitments have lead them to bigger and better things.
“I’d like to wish all our departing councillors the best of luck for the future.
“And a huge welcome to our new councillors. I look forward to working with them.”
There remains three vacant seats on the town council which residents may be co-opted onto.
Cllr Price said people are co-opted onto the town council most years, although in 2019 there was exactly the right number of candidates.
Finding volunteers was difficult not only for the council but also for local charities and organisations due to work and family commitments, she said.
But she encouraged anyone who had an interest in the town and local politics to get in touch and find out more about what is involved in being a local councillor - both the rewards and the challenges.
Cllr Price said: “We need three more councillors and if anyone feels they have some time and energy to give their town, please contact us to explore co-option.
“Or feel free to get in touch if you want to chat about what being a councillor entails – and the rewards and challenges involved.”