Residents are being invited to nominate individuals and groups who make a difference in their town as part of this year’s Community Champions Awards.
Kingsbridge Town Council said the awards aim to recognise people who “consistently go the extra mile” to support the local community.
Members of the public are encouraged to nominate “local heroes”, whose passion and dedication help make Kingsbridge a better place to live, by 31 March.
Organisers say nominations are welcome for contributions, both big and small, across the community, whether that is from a friend, colleague, neighbour, or volunteer.
Forms can be downloaded from the council’s website, collected from the council offices at Quay House, or requested by phone or email. They are also available from the town’s library and information centre.
Kingsbridge Town Clerk, Cllr Kathy Harrod, said community champions played a crucial role in the life of the town.
“Community champions are vital to Kingsbridge because they are the people who quietly hold the town together,” she said.
“Their energy strengthens our local economy, supports our most vulnerable residents, and keeps Kingsbridge’s sense of identity alive.
“As a Town Council, we see every day how much difference committed local people make, and we are proud to celebrate those who give their time, skills and compassion to help the whole community thrive.”
Previous winners of the award have included volunteers and community groups from across Kingsbridge.
At the 2025 ceremony, recipients included Karen Dorey, recognised for her long-standing dedication to the Kingfishers Swimming Club at Quayside Leisure Centre, where her coaching has supported hundreds of local children.
Awards were also presented to Graham Smith on behalf of Kingsbridge Care Hub, Jonny Richmond for his work supporting young people through Kingsbridge Family Church, and Lesley Pengelly for his efforts with the South Hams Society and his scrutiny of local planning issues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.