Quay Quilters, which meets at Kingsbridge Age Concern Care Hub, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The club first met on Tuesday, March 16 1999 at the Methodist Church but have moved a couple of times since then.
Joanie Booth joined a year after it started and is the longest-standing member.
She said: “Originally, we were a lot bigger. We’ve got 24 members now, but it’s still going very strongly.
“For me the pleasure is holding a sewing needle, the sewing, and we’re all fabriholics here.
“I love being with like-minded people and creating wonderful things.
Coordinator Marion Bennett said: “The social aspect is very important.
“We only meet once a month but are looking for new members, both women and men.
