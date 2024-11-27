Group photograph of pupils and masters Local View - houses on left at Stentiford Hill, Kingsbridge, view over gardens at northern end of Wallingford Road on the other side of the valley. (Group photograph of pupils and masters Local View - houses on left at Stentiford Hill, Kingsbridge, view over gardens at northern end of Wallingford Road on the other side of the valley.)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Lady bottle feeding lamb in field.
Kingsbridge Grammar School [KGS] association football XI 1933-1934. Back row J E Pipe, F J Cook, D H Rates, B H Trant, H N Snowdon, G S Winzer. Front row B T Luscombe, H P G Skellon, R Thomas, P L Brummen,
Local View - houses on left at Stentiford Hill, Kingsbridge, view over gardens at northern end of Wallingford Road on the other side of the valley.
Sir William Adam Duncan Twysden with his sister and a small dog. He is wearing marine's uniform during WWII.