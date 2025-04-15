The 1931 opening of Kingsley Road School, Westville, Kingsbridge with boys lined up for inspection ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1910 view north up Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Includes Kings Arms, Lidstones, John Davis and Tanners ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Right to left: Ned Balkwill, butcher for Warren's (with apron), Leslie Kennard in front of Tanner on horse, Miriam Moysey, Mrs Ralph Steer on horse, George Kenard, drinking ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The Links Hotel, Thurlestone, on completion around 1912 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )