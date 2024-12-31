South Pool - Main square viewing north. Shop and Post Office around 1900 three women and small children outside Post Office. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 -1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek. Small boats moored/beached on left. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )