Thurlestone main street with children outside cottages. At top of village looking up hill. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1914 Coastguard cottages at Lannacombe. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1880 -1900 The Soper family in a horse and carriage (belonging to Sopers of Kingsbridge, Family Outfitters). Sopers shop was in Fore Street, next to the Town Hall. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The cottages in the square, Inner Hope, showing man with cap and stick, woman in doorway. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )