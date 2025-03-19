Boats pulled up on the beach at Hallsands 1933 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

A group of people outside the police station on Fore Street Kingsbridge (now the Town Hall) ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The Waterfall at Avon Mill, Loddiswell (once MS Holmans Kingsbridge) taken from the Avon at 'Silver Ridge' ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The Floral Dance in Malborough being watched by people over the wall ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )