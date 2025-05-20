Boats at Hope Cove after a snow fall. 1950's ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Party to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of George V in 1935, at South Milton Village Hall ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Four people in small boat on Kingsbridge estuary ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

An unknown lady sitting in front of a wall on the beach possibly at Salcombe ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )